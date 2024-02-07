WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl (results)

By Charlie Rood
February 7, 2024 3:45AM EST
Share
WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl (results)
Lions

(January 31 – February 7, 2024)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl

The poll was going to be your Super Bowl prediction for our Lions, and it still is, just not about the game itself.

Let’s wrap up the most successful season for our Lions in many, many years with your current Lions “State of Mind”.

Have Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes and Sheila Ford Hamp changed the team culture and the Lions will play in the Super Bowl soon? Or was this season an anomaly?

WSGW OnPoll Question for YOU: I believe the Lions will play in the Super Bowl…
Next Season – 41%
Within 5 years – 33%
Between 5-10 years – 5%
Not in my lifetime – 21%

Popular Stories

1

Tanker Truck Rolls, Spills Hazardous Material in Gratiot County
2

Woman Dies in Shiawassee County Crash
3

Sports Bar Murder Suspect Officially Charged
4

Saginaw Police Investigate Bank Robbery
5

Man Who Hit State Police Trooper In Fatal Crash Released From Hospital