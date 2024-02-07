WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl (results)

(January 31 – February 7, 2024)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions and The Super Bowl

The poll was going to be your Super Bowl prediction for our Lions, and it still is, just not about the game itself.

Let’s wrap up the most successful season for our Lions in many, many years with your current Lions “State of Mind”.

Have Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes and Sheila Ford Hamp changed the team culture and the Lions will play in the Super Bowl soon? Or was this season an anomaly?

WSGW OnPoll Question for YOU: I believe the Lions will play in the Super Bowl…

Next Season – 41%

Within 5 years – 33%

Between 5-10 years – 5%

Not in my lifetime – 21%