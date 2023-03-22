WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Cursive Writing in Schools (results)

By Charlie Rood
March 22, 2023 4:16AM EDT
State Representative Brenda Carter from Oakland County has introduced a bill that would encourage schools, but not mandate, cursive writing in curriculum.

Representative Carter says it’s more than students learning how to sign their names. She says there are studies showing cursive writing helps children develop better memories and improve cognitive skills.

Michigan does not have a statewide curriculum to teach cursive, but could provide districts with multiple cursive programs.

Twenty-one states currently do require schools to teach cursive.

POLL QUESTION: Should Michigan schools teach cursive writing?
Yes, but only encourage it, not mandate it – 11%
Yes, and I think it should be mandated – 85%
No – 4%
I’m Not Sure – 0%

