WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID in 2022 (results)

(December 22 – January 5)
The last “normal” year was 2019. COVID started in 2020 and was still a dominate issue in 2021.
COVID talk continues among individuals, schools, businesses, entertainment, sports, government and more. Guidelines, mandates, personal freedoms are being tested.
What will happen in 2022?
POLL QUESTION: What do You think the COVID news will be in 2022?
It will remain dominate another year – 36%
It will not go away, but it will not dominate – 33%
At some point, it will be nothing more than updates and occasional stories – 31%