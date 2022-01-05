      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID in 2022 (results)

Charlie Rood
Jan 5, 2022 @ 4:21am

(December 22 – January 5)

The last “normal” year was 2019. COVID started in 2020 and was still a dominate issue in 2021.

COVID talk continues among individuals, schools, businesses, entertainment, sports, government and more. Guidelines, mandates, personal freedoms are being tested.

What will happen in 2022?

POLL QUESTION: What do You think the COVID news will be in 2022?
It will remain dominate another year –  36%
It will not go away, but it will not dominate –  33%
At some point, it will be nothing more than updates and occasional stories –  31%

