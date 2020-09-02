WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus Vaccine (results)
(August 26 – September 2)
Numerous science and health organizations are continuing to research and test in order to develop a safe and effective vaccine for coronavirus.
News reports suggest there are many people willing to get a vaccine as soon as it becomes available. News reports also include stories of people wary of taking any vaccine until it is proven effective over a period of time. And there are still others stating they may never get a vaccine.
POLL QUESTION: Assuming a vaccine is developed, what is your position regarding getting the vaccine?
I would get the vaccine as soon as possible – 14%
I would get it only after waiting for it proven effective – 9%
I would not get the vaccine – 73%
I’m Not Sure – 4%