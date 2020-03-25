WSGW OnLine Poll: Coronavirus Closings (results)
(March 18 -25)
In the battle against coronavirus, Michigan is among a number of states with closures that include schools, restaurants, exercise facilities, movie theaters, casinos, and more.
Plus, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 50 people.
Many people welcome the actions, willing to do whatever is asked to help minimize health risks. Others want to minimize health risks, but wonder if some closings/limitations are warranted. And there are those who want to help, but are concerned that if this is happening now, what happens next time.
POLL QUESTION: What do you think about the current closings and limitations due to coronavirus?
I support all closings and limitations – 10%
I support some closings and limitations, but not all – 10%
I’m wary to support closings and limitations now, because of what might happen next time – 20%
I do not support any closings or limitations – 59%
I’m not sure – 1%