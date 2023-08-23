WSGW OnLine Poll: College Athletes Unionize (results)
(August 16 – 23)
WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: College Athletes Unionize
A bill introduced within a larger bill in the Michigan House by a Democratic lawmaker would allow athletes at public universities to be designated as “public employees” with the possibility to unionize.
This would reverse a 2014 law excluding athletes from the definition of “public employee”.
Even though some athletes can now earn money from name/image/likeness contracts, the lawmaker says most will not. Plus, negotiations could include working conditions and practice frequency.
Republicans say the bill is a slippery slope failing to recognize the amateur aspect of college sports and most athletes are reimbursed through scholarships.
POLL QUESTION: Should athletes in Michigan colleges and universities be allowed to unionize?
Yes – 16%
No – 84%
I’m Not Sure – 0%