WSGW OnLine Poll: Changing the State Flag of Michigan (results)
(April 14 – 21, 2021)
Republican State Representative Andrea Schroeder of Oakland County has introduced a bill to create a commission to choose a new state flag.
The lawmaker says we should have a flag better reflecting our history, or culture, and tells our story better. There are 23 states with flags like Michigan, the state seal on a blue background.
If passed by the Legislature and singed by the governor — the commission would choose a new flag from submissions by residents by 2024.
POLL QUESTION: Do you think the State Flag of Michigan should be changed?
Yes – 4%
No – 85%
I Don’t Care – 11%