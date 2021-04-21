      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Changing the State Flag of Michigan (results)

Charlie Rood
Apr 21, 2021 @ 4:18am

(April 14 – 21, 2021)

 

Republican State Representative Andrea Schroeder of Oakland County has introduced a bill to create a commission to choose a new state flag.

The lawmaker says we should have a flag better reflecting our history, or culture, and tells our story better. There are 23 states with flags like Michigan, the state seal on a blue background.

If passed by the Legislature and singed by the governor — the commission would choose a new flag from submissions by residents by 2024.

POLL QUESTION: Do you think the State Flag of Michigan should be changed?
Yes –  4%
No –  85%
I Don’t Care –  11%

 

