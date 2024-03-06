WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Cell Phones or Landlines or Both

By Charlie Rood
March 6, 2024 3:32AM EST
(February 28 – March 6, 2024)

The recent nationwide outage involving AT&T brought attention to the question of how to communicate without cell service. It’s not the first time there has been a communications disruption and it won’t be the last.

This outage also raised new concerns of possibly a wider shutdown of service due to a large solar flare event or some type of attack.

Experts say this is why having a landline is always advised. Others say it’s inconvenient, but manageable.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU:     What is your status of phone availability?
I have only a cell phone – 45%
I have only a landline – 5%
I have both a cellphone and landline available – 50%

