WSGW OnLine Poll: Billionaire Tax (results)

(October 27 – November 3 )
As Democrats continue to advance ideas related to funding government spending, a proposal is being discussed referred to as a “billionaires’ tax”.
Under the proposal, people with $1 billion in assets or $100 million in income for three consecutive years would be brought into a new tax system. If approved, the plan would target about 600 to 700 people.
Some Democratic leaders say it’s not a wealth tax, but a tax on unrealized capital gains of exceptionally wealthy individuals.
Some critics suggest this could depress venture capital and the stock market.
POLL QUESTION: Would you favor a Billionaire Tax to help fund some of the government spending packages being debated?
Yes – 25%
No – 73%
I’m Not Sure – 2%