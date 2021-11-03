      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Billionaire Tax (results)

Charlie Rood
Nov 3, 2021 @ 4:25am

(October 27 – November 3 )

As Democrats continue to advance ideas related to funding government spending, a proposal is being discussed referred to as a “billionaires’ tax”.

Under the proposal, people with $1 billion in assets or $100 million in income for three consecutive years would be brought into a new tax system. If approved, the plan would target about 600 to 700 people.

Some Democratic leaders say it’s not a wealth tax, but a tax on unrealized capital gains of exceptionally wealthy individuals.

Some critics suggest this could depress venture capital and the stock market.

POLL QUESTION: Would you favor a Billionaire Tax to help fund some of the government spending packages being debated?
Yes  –  25%
No  –  73%
I’m Not Sure  –  2%

