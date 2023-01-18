WSGW OnLine Poll: Banning Gas Stoves (results)

(January 11 – 18)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Banning Gas Stoves

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says it’s considering a federal ban on gas stoves in response to a growing body of scientific research relating to health problems.

A study just released in a health journal concluded gas stoves, used in about 40% of homes, were responsible for nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases. A study from 2013 found children were 42% more likely to experience symptoms of asthma with a gas stove.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says products that can’t be made safe can be banned. There will be public comment sessions.

Poll Question: Should gas stoves be banned?

Yes – 14%

No – 86%

I’m Not Sure – 0%