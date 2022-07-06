      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: America’s Governmental Powers (results)

Charlie Rood
Jul 6, 2022 @ 4:16am
WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Vanity Fair Magazine reported that former FBI official W. Mark Felt claimed himself was ?Deep Throat,? the anonymous source who provided information to Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward?s famous Watergate investigation report that led to the former President Richard Nixon's resignation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(June 29 – July 6)

This year we celebrate the 246th birthday of these United States and the 235th of our Constitution.

Our government structure of three branches using a system of checks and balances to ensure no entity has total power continues to be tested, but survives.

But, is one branch more powerful than another? Some say it’s the Executive Branch with the ability of the president to issue executive orders, pardons, and vetoes.   Some say it’s the Legislative Branch with the ability to write laws, approve appointments, and impeach. Some say it’s the Judicial Branch simply based on lifetime appointments.

POLL QUESTION: What branch of government do you believe is the most powerful?
Executive – 39%
Legislative – 18%
Judicial – 21%
I Believe All are Equal – 18%
I’m Not Sure – 4%

Popular Posts
Motorcyclist Dies in Midland County Crash
Fatal Industrial Accident in Huron County Under Investigation
Riverfront Saginaw Is A Happening Place!
Fugitive Peter Chadwick went from millionaire to bussing tables while on the run
Bay City Fireworks Festival will Cause Transit Changes
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On