WSGW OnLine Poll: Alien Life and Intelligence (results)

(March 13 – 20, 2024)

A recently released study from the Defense Department’s “All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office” reports no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence was found related to UFO or UAP sightings since 1945.

The study concludes most sightings were misidentified ordinary objects and phenomena. And, for many unsolved sightings, it’s believed with better quality data, these cases could be resolved as ordinary objects or phenomena.

A second volume of the report is due later this year.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Do you agree or disagree with the report finding no evidence of aliens or extraterrestrial intelligence?

I Agree – 33%

I Disagree – 52%

I’m Not Sure – 15%