WSGW Morning Team Show: September 9, 2022 (Friday)

By Charlie Rood
September 9, 2022 4:49AM EDT
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click this for New York Post Story about West Virginia Coal Miners Rescue Couple Stranded in Broken-Down Electric Car

A group of coal miners in West Virginia helped rescue a couple on vacation whose electric car ran out of power in a remote area.

Photo:   Facebook/Randy Smith

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$75 CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions! ($150 Value)

 

 

One Lucky Homeowner May Win a Roofmaxx Treatment to Extend the Life of an Asphalt Shingle based Roof

Click to Enter the “Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof for Free” Contest

“Ben Will Roofmaxx Your Roof For Free” Contest

 

 

WSGW Invites You to “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” in the Great Lakes Bay Region

These Walks are the World’s Largest Fundraisers for Alzheimer’s Care, Support, and Research

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Gilbert O’Sullivan “Alone Again (Naturally)“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.   On this date, 50 years ago in 1972, Gilbert was #1 for a total of 6 weeks (4 weeks at #1, one week off, then 2 more weeks at the top).

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

