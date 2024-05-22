Statue and Mural unveiled in Downtown Saginaw

With the 2024 Memorial Cup only days away, two major artworks were presented to the public at a ribbon cutting Tuesday evening. Artist, Stephen Hargash, created a mural of Henry Marsh and a sculpture titled “The Pride of Saginaw”.

The mural located on Washington Avenue under the I-675 overpass, honors Henry Marsh, who became the first African American mayor of Saginaw in 1967. The mural depicts Marsh’s life and his legacy.

“A lot of research was involved with both projects, especially the Henry Marsh because I’m trying to get to know Henry,” said Stephen Hargash, artist of the mural. “I’m trying to understand all these important elements that I’m trying to portray and then find a way to create a narrative that is kind of this visual legacy piece for him.”

The sculpture, “The Pride of Saginaw” features two hockey players named after the owners Dick Garber and President Craig Goslin. Located outside of the Dow Event Center, the piece is a testament to the owners of the Saginaw Spirit and their investment to the city of Saginaw. Hargash said he was honored to work on this piece and bring the community together through art to celebrate the Saginaw Spirit.

Both projects were unveiled Tuesday evening as part of the 2024 Memorial Cup Legacy Project.