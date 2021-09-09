      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 9, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 9, 2021 @ 4:47am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

Big E’s Sports Grill Gift Certificate

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

SEPTEMBER 11, 2001

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN AMERICA WAS ATTACKED

IT WAS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE, AS THE SOUNDS AND PICTURES OF THE DAY WERE HEARD ON WSGW AND SEEN ON T.V.

NOW, ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, WSGW PRESENTS A CBS NEWS SPECIAL, “20 YEARS LATER, AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11”.

THIS SIX HOUR EVENT WILL BROADCAST SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, STARTING AT 7AM WSGW.

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Tom Wopat “The Rock and Roll of Love“.   Though better known as an actor, including as Luke Duke on “Dukes of Hazzard”, he has performed in a number of musicals.   Tom is 70 today.

