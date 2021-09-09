WSGW Morning Team Show: September 9, 2021 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..
Big E’s Sports Grill Gift Certificate
***************************************************************
SEPTEMBER 11, 2001
WHERE WERE YOU WHEN AMERICA WAS ATTACKED
IT WAS A LIFE CHANGING EXPERIENCE, AS THE SOUNDS AND PICTURES OF THE DAY WERE HEARD ON WSGW AND SEEN ON T.V.
NOW, ON SEPTEMBER 11, 2021, WSGW PRESENTS A CBS NEWS SPECIAL, “20 YEARS LATER, AMERICA REMEMBERS 9/11”.
THIS SIX HOUR EVENT WILL BROADCAST SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, STARTING AT 7AM WSGW.
Click for Link to The Pohlcat
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Tom Wopat “The Rock and Roll of Love“. Though better known as an actor, including as Luke Duke on “Dukes of Hazzard”, he has performed in a number of musicals. Tom is 70 today.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page