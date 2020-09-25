      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 25, 2020 (Friday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 25, 2020 @ 6:37am

It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (off today) and YOU…..

 

Yesterday, we received a special “Thank You” visit from Saginaw Township Clerk, Shirley Wazny

Thank You for the “Thank You” cookies, Shirley

Shirley also shared an amusing, though frustrating, situation she and other clerks are dealing with regarding mail-in ballots

 

Charlie and Dave talk about Shirley’s visit (runs 8:41)…..

 

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

Most men construct the “Man Cave” at home, not on the job, as these men did…..

 

 

 

*****************************************************************
Illinois man has kept Richard Nixon's unfinished sandwich for 60 years
*****************************************************************

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Katy Perry “Teenage Dream“.   It’s the Friday Flashback Song!   We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform.   Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform.  On this date, 10 years ago in 2010, Katy was Number One for Two Weeks.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
100.5 FM Full Schedule
790 AM Full Schedule
U of M Football
Sports News