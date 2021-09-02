      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 2, 2021 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 2, 2021 @ 5:23am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:    

 

 

 

On the Loose in Michigan (Shepherd)

Police chase loose emu through Michigan village

 

Yes, that’s a Cow Stuck in a Tree

Cow rescued from Louisiana tree after Hurricane Ida

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Jimmy Clanton “Just a Dream“.   He’s 83 today.

 

 

