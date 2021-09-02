WSGW Morning Team Show: September 2, 2021 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:
New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU!
Johnson’s Giant Pumpkins Family Fun Pack! ($35 value for only $17.50!)
***************************************************************
On the Loose in Michigan (Shepherd)
Yes, that’s a Cow Stuck in a Tree
Now until September 10, Register for a Chance to Win $500 for YOU and $500 for Your Favorite School or Charity
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Jimmy Clanton “Just a Dream“. He’s 83 today.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page