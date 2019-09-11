WSGW Morning Team Show: September 11, 2019 (Wednesday)

September 11, 2001 Patriot Day background. We Will Never Forget. background. Vector illustration EPS10
Honoring September 11, 2001, on the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and YOU…..
Yesterday, on the Art Lewis show at 9am, Charlie Rood was the host and talked with Peter Gentile (Producer/Executive Producer) of the movie, “See You There – A Come From Away Story”. It is the true story of how the small community of Gander, Newfoundland, became a sanctuary of safety, kindness, grace, and the best in human deceny on September 11, 2001. When planes were ordered to land, 38 airliners with about 7000 passengers were forced to Gander, and for five days, were welcomed with food, clothing, shelter, and all became a “family”. Tonight at 7pm, a one-time showing of the movie will take place across the country. Click this link to find out more, including a theater near you.
Charlie searched area theaters using the 48604 zip code and found these showings:
- Quality 10 Saginaw, 3250 Kabobel Dr, Saginaw
- Bay City 10 GDX, 4101 Wilder Road #703, Bay City
- Celebration Cinema Mt Pleasant, 4935 E Pickard St, Mount Pleasant
Here is a link to the WSGW Facebook Page, scroll down, and you can find a podcast of the conversation with Charlie and Peter Gentile
Today, a special broadcast on the Art Lewis Show from 9-11:30am on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW…
Art will be at the Kroger on State Street in Saginaw Township for the “I Support the 1%
” event
You can support veterans with food donations from 8am-4pm
A 9/11 Remembrance will take place at 9:30am and a Moment of Silence at 8:46am
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5k welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all levels and of all ages.
Events take place all over the world, on or near September 11th, and are 100% organized by local community volunteers.
Come out and thank your local veterans, their families, and first responders in an annual, fun, and family-friendly environment!
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Recap of the “WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing” from yesterday (runs 7:19)…..
This Coming Saturday, September 14! See YOU There!
This Week on the WSGW Morning Team Show, You can Win Tickets to See Lyle Lovett at TheDow Event Center on October 19
Listen between 8-9am
When you Hear Lyle Lovett Music, be the first caller in and say “I Love Lyle Lovett” and you will win a pair of tickets
Tickets go on Sale this Friday
