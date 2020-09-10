      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2020 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 10, 2020 @ 6:35am

WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

CONGRATULATIONS to Our Winner of the $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business…..

Sara Beers of Mt. Pleasant

Sara has chosen Premier Kitchen and Bath Gallery

Thanks to Everyone Playing in our Contest and thanks to other participating businesses including:

  • Midland Furniture Garage
  • Bay Landscaping
  • Dolney R-V Center
  • United Financial Credit Union
  • Begick Nursery and Garden Center
  • A & A Asphalt Services
  • Excel Auto Sales
  • Maple Hill Nursery
  • Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware
  • A Plus Plumbing and Mechanical
  • Premier Kitchen and Bath Gallery
  • Jay’s Furniture and Mattress Barn
  • Stone Specialists

 

 

 

$20 certificate for only $10 to Sullivan’s Food & Spirits!

 

 

Missing British Man is Found at a News Conference to Announce He was Lost

Missing hiker crashes press conference about his own disappearance

 

 

 

 

 

