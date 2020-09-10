WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2020 (Thursday)
WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
CONGRATULATIONS to Our Winner of the $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business…..
Sara Beers of Mt. Pleasant
Sara has chosen Premier Kitchen and Bath Gallery
Thanks to Everyone Playing in our Contest and thanks to other participating businesses including:
- Midland Furniture Garage
- Bay Landscaping
- Dolney R-V Center
- United Financial Credit Union
- Begick Nursery and Garden Center
- A & A Asphalt Services
- Excel Auto Sales
- Maple Hill Nursery
- Wohlfeil’s Ace Hardware
- A Plus Plumbing and Mechanical
- Premier Kitchen and Bath Gallery
- Jay’s Furniture and Mattress Barn
- Stone Specialists
$20 certificate for only $10 to Sullivan’s Food & Spirits!
Missing British Man is Found at a News Conference to Announce He was Lost