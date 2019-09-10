      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2019 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Sep 10, 2019 @ 7:55am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Today is the date of the “WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing” to Treetops Resort in Gaylord (runs 5:58)…..

 

 

Charlie and Pat and YOU:     Somebody is lying, incorrect, mistaken, but will we ever know (runs 3:22)…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Pat and YOU:     The California Assembly has passed a bill to let college athletes make money (runs 3:40)…..

 

 

This Coming Saturday, September 14!    See YOU There!

 

 

Kid catches two foul balls at MLB game from the same batter in same at-bat  (video)

 

 

Would You Wear Asymmetrical Jeans?!?!

photo:   neimanmarcus.com

 

 

This Week on the WSGW Morning Team Show, You can Win Tickets to See Lyle Lovett at TheDow Event Center on October 19

Listen between 8-9am

When you Hear Lyle Lovett Music, be the first caller in and say “I Love Lyle Lovett” and you will win a pair of tickets

Tickets go on Sale this Friday

 

 

 

Color Sseason is on its way and once again WSGW will share listeners photos in an online gallery.
Details coming soon!
Photo courtesy of Tim Maurer taken Saturday near Prudenville.
Wake Up Song of the Day:     Aerosmith “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)“.   Joe Perry is 69.

