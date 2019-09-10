WSGW Morning Team Show: September 10, 2019 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
******************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Today is the date of the “WSGW WinVitational Golf Outing” to Treetops Resort in Gaylord (runs 5:58)…..
******************************************************************
Charlie and Pat and YOU: Somebody is lying, incorrect, mistaken, but will we ever know (runs 3:22)…..
******************************************************************
Charlie and Pat and YOU: The California Assembly has passed a bill to let college athletes make money (runs 3:40)…..
******************************************************************
This Coming Saturday, September 14! See YOU There!
******************************************************************
Kid catches two foul balls at MLB game from the same batter in same at-bat (video)
******************************************************************
Would You Wear Asymmetrical Jeans?!?!
photo: neimanmarcus.com
******************************************************************
This Week on the WSGW Morning Team Show, You can Win Tickets to See Lyle Lovett at TheDow Event Center on October 19
Listen between 8-9am
When you Hear Lyle Lovett Music, be the first caller in and say “I Love Lyle Lovett” and you will win a pair of tickets
Tickets go on Sale this Friday
******************************************************************
Color Sseason is on its way and once again WSGW will share listeners photos in an online gallery.
Details coming soon!
Photo courtesy of Tim Maurer taken Saturday near Prudenville.
******************************************************************