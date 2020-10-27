WSGW Morning Team Show: October 27, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
The 4th of This 5 Week Contest is Going On Now
You have a Chance to Win a Daily $1000 Cash Prize!
“Combo Cash” is presented by Herman Hiss and Company, Downtown Bay City, Celebrating the Holidays for Over 150 Years with You and Your Family
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: On Election Day in Rochester, New York, it’s expected history will be honored in a unique way (runs 4:09)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie continues to think the end of the Lions/Falcons game did not cause enough grief for the coach, and did you hear, our Detroit Tigers have interviewed TEN managerial prospects to this point (runs 6:45)…..
*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Did You Hear?
Marquette experienced record breaking October snowfall this past weekend
Sunday, Marquette received 8.3 inches of snow, breaking a record of 3.1 inches for October 25, 1976
And, with an October total of 19.2 inches of total snow, Marquette has broken the record of 18.6 inches set in October 1979
*****************************************************************
Do You Like Cinnamon Rolls? Do You Like Candy Corn? You Like them Separately, but what about Together?
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************