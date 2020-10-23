WSGW Morning Team Show: October 23, 2020 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (Pat off today) and YOU…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Observations on the debate from last night (runs 7:57)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie says the news about the FDA approving the drug Remdesivir adds to further confusion about how to treat COVID-19, especially since earlier this week the World Health Organization dismissed Remdesivir (runs 6:42)…..
*****************************************************************
Weekend Events and Activities (runs 5:19)…..
*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: An arcade in Seattle opens again with “touchless pinball” (runs 3:16)…..
*****************************************************************
Brand New ROCKETGRABPLUS Launch for YOU…..
*****************************************************************
You have a Chance to Win a Daily $1000 Cash Prize!
Combo Cash is presented by Herman Hiss and Company, Downtown Bay City, Celebrating the Holidays for Over 150 Years with You and Your Family
*****************************************************************
Check out our Posted Pictures and VOTE…..
*****************************************************************
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Queen “Another One Bites the Dust“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, 40 years ago in 1980, Queen was Number One for Three Weeks.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page