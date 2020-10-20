      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: October 20, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Oct 20, 2020 @ 6:19am
It’s the WSGW Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

As the World Series begins tonight, we note the Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher is Clayton Kershaw, who got his start with our Great Lakes Loons!

 

By the way, Tigers Fans, it’s been pointed out while our Tigers fell short of the playoffs this year, at least we did improve from 2019!

If you extend the shortened season record of 23-35 over 162 games, the Tigers would have finished 64-98, an improvement of just 47 wins in 2019!

A Gym in Poland is now a Church as it finds a Loophole to Open its Doors

Weights in gym

Juice company offers $1M for pitch to use 50,000 tons of pomegranate waste

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Hootie and the Blowfish “Only Wanna Be With You“.    Jim Sonefeld (drummer) is 56.

