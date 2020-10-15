WSGW Morning Team Show: October 15, 2020 (Thursday)
It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Today is “Global Handwashing Day” (runs 5:14)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A “Food Segment” with airline food so good it’s being sold in grocery stores, bacon scented masks, and a spicy donut (runs 7:19)…..
“Pat’s Perfect Pigskin Prognostication” (runs 4:47)…..
That’s not a Whale, that’s an Ocean Sunfish, and Police want You to Stop Calling About It!
Wake Up Song of the Day: Barry McGuire “California Dreamin’“. Barry is 85 today. He’s best know for his #1 song “Eve of Destruction”, but did you know he recorded the original version of “California Dreamin'” with the Mamas and Papas providing background vocals. A year later is when the Mamas and Papas made their own written song their own when recording the most well known version.
