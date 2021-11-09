      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 9, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 9, 2021 @ 5:36am

It's the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie introduces a concept for Radio Listeners, but in order for concept to become reality, he needs investors

 

 

(this is an attempt at comedy and is not intended to be taken seriously, at least, at this time)

 

 

 

 

 

The Traveling Trash Can

 

 

 

 

 

Click for Link to Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region “Festival of Trees”

“Holidays in the Heart of the City” are scheduled in Saginaw November 19 and 20

The “Cookie House Competition” on November 19 is sponsored in part by WSGW

(deadline to enter is this Friday, November 12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Enter Once a Day with Bonus Entry Opportunities, too!   Good Luck!

 

 

 

 

 

 

The WSGW Food For Families Campaign is underway for 2021

We are asking YOU, our Loyal Family of Listeners, to make non-perishable Food Donations to Help those in Need in the Great Lakes Bay Region

Various Business will Serve as Donation Locations over the next several Weeks

All Food will be Collected and Distributed by the Salvation Army in Saginaw, Bay, and Midland Counties

Click for updates on Donation Locations

 

 

 

 

 

 

This is Your Final Week to Enter

Deadline is November 12

You can Enter for a Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to the participating Business of Your Choice in the Holiday Home Makeover Contest

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     UB40 “Red Red Wine“.   An honor song for Terence Wilson, known as Astro, a founding member of the group, who died after a short illness at age 64.

 

 

 

