WSGW Morning Team Show: November 19, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS, DAVE MAURER
Today, November 19, 2019, Starts Dave’s 41st Year at WSGW, and 53rd Year Overall in Broadcasting
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Why the impeachment inquiry hearings are like a baseball arbitration hearing (runs 4:36)…..
Here is the rough script Charlie was using for his presentation of comparing the impeachment inquiry hearings to baseball arbitration…..
Mr. Arbiter, here sits before you, one of the best shortstops in the game today, the team is lucky to have him
1 error all season long… can you believe it, just one error, playing every inning of every single game all season long
In the game today, shortstops are glorified for their gaudy offensive numbers
while we acknowledge offensively there are better shortstops, we also ask, what do you expect from a player batting 8th in the lineup… the 9th batter poses no threat, so he is constantly pitched around and is giving nothing to hit… any offense is an expected bonus to his amazing defense
besides, who needs offense from him, he saves at least 1 run a game
this player is worth 5 million dollars
Mr. Arbiter, here sits before you, one of the worst shortstops in the game today, he is lucky to be on the team
5 hr and 35 RBi all season long… can you believe it, just 5 hr and 35 rbi, playing every inning of every single game all season long
in the game today, shortstops are overrated for their gaudy defensive numbers
while we acknowledge defensively there are no better shortstops, we also say, we need more offense, but because he doesn’t produce, we have to bury him in the 8th spot in the lineup, any offense is an unexpected bonus to his amazing defense
he may save one run a game with his glove, but he’s costing us at least 2 runs a game with his bat
this player is worth $500,000
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Man wants a circumcision and gets a vasectomy, how did that happen (runs 3:17)…..
Impeachment Inquiry Hearings continue today, tomorrow, and Thursday. Coverage plans on 100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com are the same as last week, utilizing CBS Radio News…..
WSGW will offer the following listening options:
– From 9am-Noon, on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Live Coverage
– From 9am-Noon, on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Art Lewis Show, Focus, Terry Henne’s Farm Show
– Starting at Noon, on 100.5 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, regular programming of Rush Limbaugh Noon-3pm and Sean Hannity 3pm-6pm
– Starting at Noon, on 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.com, Impeachment Inquiry Hearings Live Coverage… and then, joining Tom Sullivan 3pm-6pm
While our intent is to follow these plans, our coverage is dependent on how the hearings progress. There may be scheduled or unexpected breaks. At those times, regular programming may be broadcast.
Even if hearings are continuing, we have plans to broadcast our regular LIVE shows of Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, and Tom Sullivan, as these hosts will provide some coverage, opinion, and engage reaction.
Evidence of why we constantly preach for you to properly prepare your vehicle before you drive…..
ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – Authorities say a driver crashed into a police cruiser because his windows were so frozen, he couldn’t see the road properly.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday along eastbound 13 Mile Road at Calahan Road, just east of Hayes Road in Roseville.
According to police, a Fraser resident was entering 13 Mile when his vehicle collided with a Roseville police cruiser.
“The resident of Fraser did not properly defrost the windows of his vehicle,” police said in a statement. “It is believed that this directly led to the traffic crash.”
The driver, who was not identified, was found at fault and issued a corresponding violation.
The officer was transported to the hospital for evaluation and has since been released. He’s expected to return to full duty early this week.
Police are reminding all drivers that it is against state law to drive with obstructed vision, including frost- and snow-covered windows.
A fun Guinness World Record set for a good reason for a very good cause…..
******************************************************************
