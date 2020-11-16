      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: November 16, 2020 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Nov 16, 2020 @ 8:07am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

Saginaw Swims - 3rd Grade swim lessons at the YMCA

Saginaw Swims

*****************************************************************
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     We have some “Lions Love” (barely) following a last second win on Sunday, but not much to say about Michigan and Michigan State (runs 8:33)…..
*****************************************************************

 

 

 

 

Our Campaign to Help Those in Need Continues, Thanks to You…..

WSGW “Food For Families”

*****************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wisconsin police seek 'conifer crook' who stole rare tree
*****************************************************************

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day:     The Armed Forces Medley

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
SVSU Employee Takes Own Life On Campus; Campus Closed for the Day
Early Morning Fire Breaks Out at Former Prestolite Building in Bay City
Suspicious Death Under Investigation in Arenac County
Police Identify Saginaw Shooting Victim
Saginaw City Council Elects Brenda Moore as Mayor and Welcomes Three new Members.
Sports News