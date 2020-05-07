WSGW Morning Team Show: May 7, 2020 (Thursday)
WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: From USA Today, the headline “COVID-19 Patients Wrong to Think Breathing Tubes ‘Synonymous With Death’, Doctors Warn” (runs 6:41)…..
Here is the link to the USA Today story by Jayne O’Donnell
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Volunteers in New York may be subject to paying state income tax (runs 4:34)…..
Here is the link to the story from WPIX TV
Most MDOT roadside parks reopening May 15
May 6, 2020 — Most roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, May 15. However, the Lake Michigan Shores Roadside Park on US-31 in Charlevoix County will remain closed for a few more weeks until shoreline repairs are made.
MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.
While most parks are scheduled to be open May 15, motorists should not expect drinking water to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.
A map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks are available on the MDOT website.
Now THIS is a cinnamon roll…..
ASSOCIATED PRESS – Worrying about the coronavirus pandemic is enough to fry a person’s brain. When that started happening to a Portland, Oregon woman, she started baking.
Whitney Rutz says she decided to cheer herself up by baking big cinnamon rolls. And like dough mixed with yeast, the idea rose to a
widespread effort to raise money for meals for health care workers. For every $500 raised, Rutz bakes a roll that’s 12 inches around and weighs more than five pounds. The person who contributes the most gets to decide where the huge treat goes.
Most of the big cinnamon rolls have gone to hospitals and health care facilities or to nursing homes.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Millie Small “My Boy Lollipop“. To honor Millie who passed away from a stroke at age 72 on Tuesday.