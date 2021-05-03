      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 3, 2021 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
May 3, 2021 @ 7:03am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Our Tigers are making us look forward to the Lions season already (runs 7:07)…..

 

 

 

 

 

No, this is not a COVID violation of a person eating in a restaurant illegally

Police find reported COVID-19 violation was a mannequin

 

 

Twins with Brainpower, Receiving over $1 Million in Scholarships and Acceptance to 15 Colleges

Twins accepted to 15 colleges, earn $1.53M in scholarships

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Kajagoogoo “Too Shy”.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1983, this British band found success in the U.S. and around the world with this one hit wonder song.

