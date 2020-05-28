      Breaking News
DAM STRUCTURAL CONCERNS CONTINUE, STAY OFF LAKES AND DAMS!!!

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 28, 2020 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
May 28, 2020 @ 7:18am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

From Charlie’s Home…

When it’s Cold, it’s an Ice Rink, but when it’s Hot, it’s a Slip ‘N Slide

Along with my son, Charlie, and his friend, David, we pull the 20’x40′ liner from the ice rink (you can see the boards of the rink to the right), spray it with water, and…..

Cool, Refreshing, and Fun

 

(full disclosure…  due to the difficulty of getting proper “action” sliding, we staged theses pics, but trust me, we were sliding)

 

 

See How this 103-Year-Old Great-Great Grandmother Celebrated Recovering from Coronavirus

 

 

 

 

 

https://news.yahoo.com/bali-zoos-newborn-baby-giraffe-named-corona-094812161.html

 

Bali Safari Park has been closed to visitors since late March (AFP Photo/Handout)

