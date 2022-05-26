      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 26, 2022 (Thursday)

Charlie Rood
May 26, 2022 @ 5:19am

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU…..

$75 CPL Class from Applied Training Solutions! ($150 Value)

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A world record surfing story and a whale of a rescue story  (runs 5:50)…..

 

Surfer Breaks Record Riding Biggest Wave

 

Watch Divers Save Whale from Net

'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving trapped whale in Mallorca

REUTERS/Pedrosub

 

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

 

May 25 (UPI) — A Montana high school principal had “his work cut out for him” when 12 students rode their horses to school — and, in accordance with an old law, he had to take care of them.

Conrad Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Conrad High School Principal Raymond DeBruycker was required by law to care for 12 horses when students rode them to school on Monday.

“Montana has an old law saying if a student rides their horse to school, the school principal has to feed and tend to the horse throughout the day,” the Facebook post said.

The district said the principal had “his work cut out for him” tending to the horses through the day.

High school principal takes care of 12 horses, citing old Montana law

Photo courtesy of Conrad Public Schools/Facebook

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

Contest Continues for YOU!   Enter Today and Good Luck!

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

Here is the information about the Loons/MBF Baseball Fun

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative that will take one lucky ticket winner and a guest to Los Angeles and historic Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby!

MBF will sell 1,000 raffle tickets at a cost of $100 per ticket.  The drawing to determine the winner will take place on Friday, July 1 at Dow Diamond.  All proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit the Michigan Baseball Foundation.

This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes:

  • 4 Days and 3 Nights in Los Angeles
  • First-class airfare for two
  • Three-night hotel accommodations at Historic Biltmore Hotel
  • $1,000 debit card for food and incidentals
  • Rental Car
  • Two tickets to the MLB Home Run Derby
  • Two tickets to the MLB All-Star Game

The winner will also receive two (2) tickets to Dine on the Diamond – An Evening with Terry Collins on Thursday, July 21 at Dow Diamond.  Midland native and former MLB manager Terry Collins will serve as the guest of honor, who led the New York Mets to the 2015 World Series and also managed the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels.

Support of this initiative will assist MBF in fulfilling its mission of charitable giving and aid in capital projects for Dow Diamond. Since 2008, MBF has awarded 321 grants totaling $1,292,465 to deserving non-profit organizations across 14 counties throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Great Lakes Loons at (989)-837-2255, visiting Dow Diamond’s box office in person Monday through Friday 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., or at Guest Services during Loons home games.

 

 

*************************************************************

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Three Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Home Sleep and in the Lab Sleep Studies

If You’re Waiting Months for an Appointment, Sound Asleep Lab can schedule You within One to Two Weeks

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

Call:   989 – 792 – 2792

****************************************************************

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Stevie Nicks “Talk to Me“.   Stevie is 74 today.

 

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:    [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

 

Popular Posts
Three-Story Vacant Saginaw Building In Unstable Condition After Fire
Midland Man Charged in Infant Daughter's Death
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Saginaw Shooting
Elderly Woman Crashed into Saginaw Township Bank
MyMichigan Midland Hires New President
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On