      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 26, 2021 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
May 26, 2021 @ 6:09am
shot of coronaviru vaccine plan

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for You!

WSGW OnLine Poll: Vaccination Incentives

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

The “Blowzee” Birthday Candle Extinguisher

Virginia dad invents spittle-free way to blow out birthday candles

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

You Still Have Time to Upload Pictures and Vote for “Best of Show” (Deadline is Friday)…..

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

You can win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business!

Spring Home Makeover

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..

logo

“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“

Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant

The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician

Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders

The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Hank Williams, Jr. “All My

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

Popular Posts
Gov. Whitmer Accelerates "MI Vacc to Normal" Plan
SVSU Students Help Revitalize Saginaw Neighborhood 
Boil Water Advisory Issued In Saginaw County
Bay City Riverfront Bar Gets New Life
Multiple Overnight Shooting Investigations in Saginaw
Sports News