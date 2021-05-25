      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 25, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
May 25, 2021 @ 6:03am

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Michigan finds political bipartisanship thanks to Canned Cocktail Legislation (runs 7:48)…..

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

Samaoa’s new Prime Minister sworn into office in a tent after losing opponent locks her out of parliament…..

Fiame Naomi Mata&#39;afa (seated C-in white) sits with members of parliament and the judiciary as she is sworn in as Samoa&#39;s first woman prime minister in Apia on May 24, 2021, at an extraordinary makeshift tent ceremony after the island nation&#39;s long-ruling government refused to cede power and locked the doors of parliament.

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

She threw away a $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket, but how did she get it back…..

Store owners return $1 million lottery ticket to customer who threw it away

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

 

***************************************************************

 

 

 

*****************************************************************

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Disclosure “Latch” (featuring Sam Smith).   Guy Lawrence is 30.

 

