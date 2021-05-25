WSGW Morning Team Show: May 25, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Michigan finds political bipartisanship thanks to Canned Cocktail Legislation (runs 7:48)…..
***************************************************************
Samaoa’s new Prime Minister sworn into office in a tent after losing opponent locks her out of parliament…..
She threw away a $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket, but how did she get it back…..
You Still Have Time to Upload Pictures and Vote for “Best of Show” (Deadline is Friday)…..
You can win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a participating business!
The WSGW Morning Team Show Is Sponsored by…..
“Sound Asleep Sleep Diagnostic Lab“
Four locations serving You in Saginaw, Bay City, Midland, and Mt. Pleasant
The Only Free Standing Accredited Private Sleep Lab in the Area Owned and Operated by a Physician
Two Board Certified Physicians and Two Nurse Practitioners are Dedicated to Treatment of Sleep Disorders
The Most Cost Efficient Sleep Lab and Consulting Facility in the Area
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Disclosure “Latch” (featuring Sam Smith). Guy Lawrence is 30.
Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: [email protected]
Click to like WSGW on Facebook
Click to Return to The Morning Team Page