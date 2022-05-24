WSGW Morning Team Show: May 24, 2022 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
May 23 (UPI) — An Alabama couple who spotted the main body of a helicopter on Facebook Marketplace decided to buy the aircraft — and converted it into a camper.
Blake Morris and Maggie Morton, both U.S. Coast Guard helicopter pilots stationed in Mobile, saw the helicopter body for sale from a Florida man on Facebook Marketplace and started getting ideas.
Morris said he came up with the idea of converting the retired aircraft, which had formerly been used by German military police and the U.S. military, into a camper.
“I asked Maggie and luckily she was very supportive. I was expecting her to say I was crazy, but she actually said that’s a great idea,” Morris told WPMI-TV.
The couple started an Instagram account to document the process of building the “helicamper.”
The pair said they were even able to track down some photos of the helicopter being used in Germany.
“It went to the German military police first, then it got bought from there and used in Afghanistan with U.S. troops for a few years then in came here in about 2011 back in the states,” Morris said.
The helicamper now featured numerous amenities.
“Outdoor speakers, outdoor TV hook up, cable hook up … we’re not roughing it for sure. The TV swings around so you can watch that in bed or when you’re making food in the kitchen,” Morris said.
The couple said the camper also gets a lot of attention on the road.
“We’ve got a lot of honks and when we’d stop at some of the stoplights, people would honk and roll down their window and ask what it was or they’d give us a big thumbs up,” Morgan said.
Here is the information about the Loons/MBF Baseball Fun
MIDLAND, Mich. – The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) is pleased to announce the launch of an initiative that will take one lucky ticket winner and a guest to Los Angeles and historic Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby!
MBF will sell 1,000 raffle tickets at a cost of $100 per ticket. The drawing to determine the winner will take place on Friday, July 1 at Dow Diamond. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit the Michigan Baseball Foundation.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes:
The winner will also receive two (2) tickets to Dine on the Diamond – An Evening with Terry Collins on Thursday, July 21 at Dow Diamond. Midland native and former MLB manager Terry Collins will serve as the guest of honor, who led the New York Mets to the 2015 World Series and also managed the Houston Astros and Anaheim Angels.
Support of this initiative will assist MBF in fulfilling its mission of charitable giving and aid in capital projects for Dow Diamond. Since 2008, MBF has awarded 321 grants totaling $1,292,465 to deserving non-profit organizations across 14 counties throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Great Lakes Loons at (989)-837-2255, visiting Dow Diamond’s box office in person Monday through Friday 9:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M., or at Guest Services during Loons home games.
Wake Up Song of the Day: The Buggles “Video Killed the Radio Star“. It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song! For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40. Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”. In 1979, The Buggles hit Number One in several countries with this song, but only #40 in the United States. The song became more well known for being the first “video song” played on MTV on August 1, 1981.
