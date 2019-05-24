WSGW Morning Team Show: May 24, 2019 (Friday)

Heading into the Memorial Day Weekend on the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, may we all remember why we have Memorial day,

Taking time to honor all who gave their lives serving the United States of America so that we may enjoy the freedoms we have today.

On Monday, 790 NewsRadio WSGW will present a CBS three hour Memorial Day special program from 9am-Noon

Also, look for WSGW in the Positive Results Downtown Saginaw Memorial Day Parade. Starting at 11am, Dave Maurer and Charlie Rood will be in the parade providing patriotic music along the route from Washington and Federal, down Washington to Veterans Memorial Plaza at Hoyt Park.

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat talked about Memorial Day (runs 4:51)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU, Charlie references a “Never-Need-to-Know” list written by a company executive because he trusts adults to make the right decisions (runs 6:16)…..

Here is link to USA Today story referenced

*******************************************************************

Weekend Events and Activities (runs 6:03)…..

*******************************************************************

Here’s a weather description you probably don’t want to experience… “Death Ridge”….. (Doyle Rice, USA TODAY)

When the temperatures rise near triple digits, make sure you stay safe. USA TODAY A blistering, dangerous heat wave, which one expert calls a “death ridge,” is poised to scorch the southeastern U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend. Some all-time record high temperatures for May could be shattered as highs rocket into the upper 90s to low 100s all the way from Alabama to Virginia. “In what has been a warmer-than-normal May to date across the Southeast, temperatures will take a notable turn upwards through the end of the week and into Memorial Day weekend,” AccuWeather meteorologist Max Vido said. A few of the records that could be broken date back to the 1800s. “Most high temperature records across the region stand in the 90s, so these cities are expected to consistently challenge records during the heat wave,” Vido said. In Charleston, South Carolina, the National Weather Service called it “prolonged and dangerous heat wave,” Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue referred to the heat as a “death ridge” that will bring calm winds and bone-dry conditions, in addition to the extreme heat. (A “ridge” is an area of high atmospheric pressure, one that prevents clouds and rain from forming.) No cooling showers are expected, either: “The chance for precipitation will remain virtually nil,” the weather service in Atlanta said. The duration of the heat wave could make it “life-threatening,” Weather.com meteorologist Jonathan Erdman said. “Minimize your time outdoors during the hottest times of day, typically from late morning through late afternoon. Drink plenty of liquids and wear light, loose-fitting clothing if you must be outside for longer periods of time,” he advised. Unfortunately, the unusual heat is predicted to continue baking the Southeast well into early June, according to the latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center.

*******************************************************************

Not that you would want a home invasion, but if it happened, this is the way you hope it turns out…..

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Whoever broke into a Massachusetts man’s home last week didn’t take a thing. They did, however, leave the house spotless. Nate Roman tells The Boston Globe that when he returned to his Marlborough home from work May 15, he could tell a stranger had been there. Nothing was missing, but the 44-year-old Roman noticed the beds were made, the rugs vacuumed and the toilets scrubbed. They even crafted origami roses on the toilet paper rolls. He called the experience “weird and creepy” and contacted police. Sgt. Daniel Campbell says that the department hasn’t heard of similar episodes and that there are no suspects. Roman says he may have left his back door unlocked. He thinks perhaps a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake.

*******************************************************************

NEW YORK (AP) – For his next trick, daredevil Nik Wallenda plans to cross New York’s Times Square, without his feet touching the ground. ABC announced Thursday that Wallenda and his sister Lijana will cross the tourist hotspot

during a 1,300-foot (396-meter) simultaneous highwire walk 25 stories above the ground. ABC will air the attempt during a two-hour prime-time special on June 23. It will be Lijana Wallenda’s first highwire walk since a 2017 accident in Florida left her and four other members of the family’s troupe seriously injured. ABC says the siblings will start from opposite ends of the wire, which will be suspended between two of Times Square’s towers, including one that is home to The New York Times.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Paul Abdul “Forever Your Girl“. It’s the Friday Flashback Song! We “Flash Back” in 10-20-30-40-50 year increments to find Number One Songs at this time that are still remembered today, along with the artists and groups that perform. Or, Number One Songs that are long forgotten, along with the artists and groups that perform. On this date, Paula was Number One for 2 weeks, 30 years ago in 1989.

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page