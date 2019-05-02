WSGW Morning Team Show: May 2, 2019 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat are getting ready for this Saturday and the Kentucky Derby (runs 5:54)…..

After the 7:30 news, Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey (in the picture), Joey Battaino, wrapped up the Saginaw Spirit 2018-2019 Ontario Hockey League Season (run 14:47)…..

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art started discussing a Centers for Disease Control message to “not wash your raw chicken”, and the conversation took off from there (runs 6:02)…..

Here’s a link to the story referenced

Could Pavel Datsyuk be back with the Red Wings?

Here is the Detroit News story…

(Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Wake Up Song of the Day: Level 42 “Something About You“. To honor founding member, Boon Gould, who passed away April 30 at age 64.

