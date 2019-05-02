WSGW Morning Team Show: May 2, 2019 (Thursday)

It’s the WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat are getting ready for this Saturday and the Kentucky Derby (runs 5:54)…..

 

*******************************************************************

 

 

After the 7:30 news, Voice of Saginaw Spirit Hockey (in the picture), Joey Battaino, wrapped up the Saginaw Spirit 2018-2019 Ontario Hockey League Season (run 14:47)…..

 

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

 

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art started discussing a Centers for Disease Control message to “not wash your raw chicken”, and the conversation took off from there (runs 6:02)…..

Here’s a link to the story referenced

 

*******************************************************************

Could Pavel Datsyuk be back with the Red Wings?

Here is the Detroit News story…

Former Red Wings star Pavel Datsyuk, 41 when the NHL season begins, announced Tuesday night on Twitter he is not returning to SKA St. Petersburg of the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League.

(Photo:   David Guralnick, Detroit News)

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

 

$10 for a Delicious $20 Voucher to Best Choice Pizza of Kawkawlin! (50% Off!)

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

You have until May 31 to Enter for a Chance to WIN!

WIN A $1,000 Gift Certificate

 

 

 

 

 

 

*******************************************************************

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:   Level 42 “Something About You“.   To honor founding member, Boon Gould, who passed away April 30 at age 64.

 

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms:   charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 1, 2019 (Wednesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 30, 2019 (Tuesday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 29, 2019 (Monday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 26, 2019 (Friday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 25, 2019 (Thursday) WSGW Morning Team Show: April 24, 2019 (Wednesday)
Comments