WSGW Morning Team Show: May 19, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat (from his Alma Bureau) and YOU…..
Flood Warnings Continue for the WSGW Broadcast Area through Wednesday Night into Thursday
Here is the latest report from the National Weather Service for the Tittabawassee River, Saginaw River, and Shiawassee River
FLOOD WARNINGS:
Saginaw River
Flood stage is 17.0 feet and Forecast is to crest around 20.4 feet Thursday morning
Tittabawassee River from Midland downstream into Saginaw
Flood stage is 24.0 feet and Forecast is around 29.9 feet Wednesday morning
Shiawassee River at Owosso
Flood stage is 7.0 feet and Forecast is to crest at less than 9.0 feet later today
Rifle River near Sterling
Flood stage is 6.0 feet and Forecast is to crest to near 15.3 feet by this afternoon before beginning to recede. This is a record level (old record 13.74 feet March 28, 1950). Predicted below flood stage by midnight Thursday.
Pine River at Alma
Flood stage is 8.0 feet and Forecast to crest at 10.1 feet and fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
Chippewa River below Mt Pleasant
Flood stage is 8.0 feet and Forecast to rise near 11.5 feet by this afternoon. The river will fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon.
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A pizza restaurant owner finds a clever way to deal with one of those delivery service companies that was causing him headaches with unwanted and bad service (runs 5:46)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: A follow up to the story about Michigan can/bottle deposits that cannot be handled right now, including Michigan being the only state not accepting returns, and how the state ranks to others with deposit laws (runs 5:27)…..
Nestle Baking Competition to Win a Year’s Supply of Toll House Morsels and More, But Hurry, Deadline to Enter is Wednesday at Midnight
Man on His Way to a Job Interview Wins Lottery
