WSGW Morning Team Show: May 15, 2019 (Wednesday)

Today is another WSGW/Maytag Store “Cooking Competition” day! The WSGW “Listen to the Mrs. Summer Salad Spectacular” features eight contestants ready to prepare their salad recipes starting at 9am with judging for cash prizes at noon. It all takes place at The Maytag Store, 3800 Tittabawassee Road, and you are invited to join the fun in the studio audience. Art Lewis will broadcast at 9am, joined by Ann Williams at 10am on “Listen to the Mrs.”, plus Terry Henne broadcasting his Farm Show.

Here are the contestants trying to win the $200 First Prize, $100 Second Prize, and $50 Third Prize:

Sally Sibthorpe from Shelby Township – “Grilled Chicken and Farro Salad with Berries”

Joan Gerhardt from Saginaw – “Joan’s Family Favorite Spinach Salad”

Kamryn Chasnis from Saginaw – “Triple ‘S’ Seared Salmon Salad”

Linda Schmidt from Kawkawlin – “Chicken, Apple, and Bacon Carolina Pasta Salad in Cucumber Bowl”

Cheryl Williams from Bay City – “William’s Spectacular Ranch Salad”

Amy Bates from Merrill – “Michigan Cherry Chicken Salad”

Carol Socier from Bay City – “Granny’s All Thing’s Green Salad”

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

Charlie, Dave, and Pat explain why the song “Gloria” by the late Laura Branigan is part of the St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup playoff run (runs 2:57)…..

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Mike Oldfield “Tubular Bells“. He is 66 today (Theme from “The Exorcist”).

Comments, Praise, and Criticisms: charlie@wsgw.com

Click to like WSGW on Facebook

Click to Return to The Morning Team Page