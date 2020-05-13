      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: May 13, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
May 13, 2020 @ 5:13am

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Guns in the Michigan Capitol Building

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     A Michigan based company has a product they say is a preventative against Covid-19, and while the CDC and FDA have not approved it, a British company has done testing and says it will kill the virus, but another doctor is says he wouldn’t use it, so what do you do (runs 8:39)…..

Click for Link to Detroit Free Press Story

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Here are the latest awards of the WSGW/Wildfire Gift Card Giveaway (runs 2:41) …..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU:    Former Detroit Tigers pitcher, Armando Galarraga, wants credit for that perfect game that wasn’t (runs 2:35)…..

 

 

 

The World’s Longest-Established and Oldest Recorded Sporting Event has been Cancelled

The Antient Silver Arrow tournament has been cancelled

 

 

A Boston Police Officer Uses a Cell Phone During a Peacock Encounter

View image on Twitter

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:    Stevie Wonder “Part Time Lover“.   Saginaw Born Stevie is 70 today.   This is his last solo #1 song from 1985.

 

 

