WSGW Morning Team Show: May 13, 2020 (Wednesday)

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: A Michigan based company has a product they say is a preventative against Covid-19, and while the CDC and FDA have not approved it, a British company has done testing and says it will kill the virus, but another doctor is says he wouldn’t use it, so what do you do (runs 8:39)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Here are the latest awards of the WSGW/Wildfire Gift Card Giveaway (runs 2:41) …..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: Former Detroit Tigers pitcher, Armando Galarraga, wants credit for that perfect game that wasn’t (runs 2:35)…..
The World’s Longest-Established and Oldest Recorded Sporting Event has been Cancelled
A Boston Police Officer Uses a Cell Phone During a Peacock Encounter
Wake Up Song of the Day: Stevie Wonder “Part Time Lover“. Saginaw Born Stevie is 70 today. This is his last solo #1 song from 1985.