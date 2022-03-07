      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 7, 2022 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 7, 2022 @ 5:19am

It's the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

WSGW has Your Chance to Win Tickets as part of the “Comedy Corner” on Monday Mornings after the 8:30am News

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant

May 27 at 7:30pm

Click for Tickets and Information

 

 

 

 

 

THANKFULLY, WE HAVE NO VIDEO FOR THIS STORY…..

 

March 5 (UPI) — A thief who broke into a freight truck in Denver this week made out with some macabre cargo:   a box of human heads.

According to a release from the Denver Police Department, the truck was parked in East Denver when someone broke in sometime between 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 and 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 3rd.

The unknown suspect stole a dolly and a box labeled “Exempt Human Specimen.”   The box was full of human heads meant to be used for medical research.

The box also bore a “Science Care” label, KDVR reports.   Science Care is a program for donating bodies to science for research and education purposes.

At this point no arrests have been made, and investigators are working to gather more information and recover the stolen human remains, Denver police said on Saturday.

 

 

 

Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

 

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Coven “One Tin Soldier“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1971, this Coven song became known thanks to the movie “Billy Jack”.

 

 

