WSGW Morning Team Show: March 31, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie talks about giving blood yesterday and encouraging you do to so, too (runs 7:42)…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: We are told to social distance six feet apart, but an MIT study suggests 27 feet apart (runs 5:17)…..
British Police Respond to Shut Down “Live” Comedy Show, But it wasn’t Live
“Foster a Dog, Get Busch”
If it’s Good Enough for Elmo, it’s Good Enough for All of Us
Movies this summer moving to next summer…..
NEW YORK (AP) – From blockbusters to a bust. That’s how the summer movie season has been transformed, thanks to the coronavirus outbreak.
The latest studio to announce changes to its release schedule is Sony. It has postponed the release of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and the Marvel movie “Morbius.” Instead of hitting the multiplexes this summer, they’ve been pushed back to next year.
It’s another sign that Hollywood has ground to a halt because of the pandemic. Theaters nationwide are closed; film production has been stopped. And there’s no clear timeline for when the entertainment world will get geared up again.
Wake Up Song of the Day: Arrows “I Love Rock ‘N Roll“. Founder and lead singer of group, Alan Merrill died Sunday at age 69. He wrote and recorded the song in 1975, years before Joan Jett and The Blackhearts made it their own.