WSGW Morning Team Show: March 24, 2020 (Tuesday)
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
(earlier in March, after his debut on “The Voice”, Todd Michael Hall was on WSGW with Art Lewis)
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Spoiler Alert! Last night, Saginaw’s Todd Michael Hall appeared on “The Voice” again (runs 8:57)…..
Here is the video from the appearance last night:
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Coronavirus conversation continues with followup on Governor Whitmer’s executive order from yesterday, plus the story under the headline of an unfortunate death is quite different (runs 9:32)…..
This is the headline: “British Teen Dies One Day after Testing Positive for Coronavirus”
This is the story:
An 18-year-old British patient who tested positive for the coronavirus has died due to serious pre-existing health issues while at University Hospital in Coventry.
“We can confirm that sadly a patient who was being treated for significant underlying health issues has passed away at University Hospital, Coventry,” Professor Kiran Patel, the chief medical officer for University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, told CoventryLive.
“They had also tested for COVID-19 on the day before they died but this was not linked to their reason for dying,” Patel added. “Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”
The hospital said in a statement, “The family affected has expressed their thanks for the support and well wishes from friends and family and respectfully request for privacy at this important time.”
Charlie and Dave and Pat and Art and YOU: The vacation to New Orleans Art planned last week did not happen, and with the rat problem now there, maybe it was a good thing (runs 4:04)…..
A Sign of the Times…..
A Blast from the Past is Relevant Again…..
NEW YORK (AP) – The drive-in theater, long a dwindling nostalgia act in a multiplex world, is experiencing a momentary return to prominence. With nearly all of the nation’s movie theaters shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, some drive-in owners think they’re in a unique position to give moviegoers a chance to do something out of the house while keeping distance from others.
This weekend, some drive-ins aren’t the only show in town. They’re the only show in the country. For a brief moment, the drive-in is uniquely suited to today.
