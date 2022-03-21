      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 21, 2022 (Monday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 21, 2022 @ 5:20am

It’s the WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet Sixteen while MSU has a tough game against Duke…..   (runs 7:04)

 

 

Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mt. Pleasant

May 27 at 7:30pm

March Madness!   Cheerleaders Save the Day when a Basketball gets Stuck Above the Backboard!

Bear vs Pigs and Guess Who Wins

 

 

 

 

 

DEADLINE TO ENTER is MARCH 25

Your Chance to Win a $1000 Gift Certificate to a Participating Business

 Mid-Michigan Home Improvement Contest presented by HBA of Saginaw Home and Garden Show

 

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Buffalo Springfield “For What It’s Worth“.   It’s a “One Hit Wonder Monday” song!   For our purposes, defined as a singer or group known for only one song to chart on the U.S. Billboard Top 40.   Or, even if a second song is on the chart, it is overwhelmed and generally forgotten because of the success of the “One Hit Wonder”.   In 1967, Buffalo Springfield had its hit with this song.   The group was only together for three years, but most members went on to better success, include notable members Stephen Stills and Neil Young.

 

 

