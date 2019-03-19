WSGW Morning Team Show: March 19, 2019 (Tuesday)

It’s the Final Day of Winter on the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

*******************************************************************

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

With Spring Now Here and the Color Green Soon to be Seen

WSGW and AlphaMedia Have Some Green for You – Green Money – Cash

Starting Monday, March 25, You can Win a Daily Cash Prize of $1000

It’s the “Spring Green Cash Contest”

Each Weekday, Listen for Key Words Each Hour from 6am-Midnight, that’s 18 Spring Green Words a Day

You Enter the Word OnLine at WSGW.COM

When You Enter, You are Qualified to win the Random Daily Cash Drawing to win $1000

“Spring Green” is Presented by:

The Salt Room and Wellness Spa in Saginaw,

Where All of the Services are 100% Natural and Safe, Promoting Relaxation and Maximizing Your Health and Wellness

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie tells Dave and Pat, based on a story that just came out, he is no longer paying attention to all the doctors, medical experts, and other professionals telling us what we should eat, drink, and do in order to live happy and healthy, Charlie is ready to start smoking, drinking and who knows what else (runs 6:41)…..

*******************************************************************

As the story from USA Today reads…

“College scholarships, six-figure average salaries and houses in Los Angeles with personal chefs, nutritionists and more at the ready. This is the lifestyle of a professional athlete. Players have dental, vision and health benefits.”

But it’s not Baseball, Hockey, Football, or Basketball…

*******************************************************************

Charlie relates a weird time with his son in the grocery story checkout line (runs 4:05)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 8:30 news, Charlie, Dave, Pat, and Art wonder about the “textalyzer” (runs 6:13)…..

*******************************************************************

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational being held this July at the Midland Country Club will partner with the Ladies Professional Golf Association to bring the LPGA Leadership Academy to Michigan in June. Organizers say it will help develop the next generation of female leaders through a blend of golf and business skills. The two day event June 24th and 25th will feature Dow’s Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer Karen Carter. Activities will include teaching girls how to become better decision makers, overcoming and letting go of setbacks and developing skills to accomplish specific goals.

*******************************************************************

Wake Up Song of the Day: Ray Charles “Shake Your Tailfeather“. From the “Blues Brothers” movie in 1980, we play this to honor Andre Williams, an R&B singer and songwriter from Detroit, who passed away yesterday at age 82. He co-wrote this song, covered by many artists, but perhaps most famously known from the movie.

