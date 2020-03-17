WSGW Morning Team Show: March 17, 2020 (Tuesday)
Happy St Patricks Day wooden blocks with Pot of Gold, rainbow and shamrocks against rustic wood
It’s the St. Patrick’s Day WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Charlie picks on politicians during this “Coronavirus Conversation” (runs 6:15)…..
Here is the link to the Detroit News editorial Charlie referenced
Cheerful Face Masks in Bulgaria
(AFP Photo/NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV)
The president of Belarus suggests driving tractors could help in the fight against coronavirus
Wake Up Song of the Day: For St. Patrick’s Day, an in concert version of the “Irish Washerwoman” with Andre Rieu and John Sheahan