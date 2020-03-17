      Breaking News
Bay County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

WSGW Morning Team Show: March 17, 2020 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Mar 17, 2020 @ 7:18am
It’s the St. Patrick’s Day WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Charlie picks on politicians during this “Coronavirus Conversation” (runs 6:15)…..

Here is the link to the Detroit News editorial Charlie referenced

 

 

 

Cheerful Face Masks in Bulgaria

The cheerful masks will be sent to doctors and policemen helping to fight the virus (AFP Photo/NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV)

(AFP Photo/NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV)

 

 

 

The president of Belarus suggests driving tractors could help in the fight against coronavirus

 

Lukashenko, a former collective farm director, likes to emphasise his connection to the land

 

 

 

Deadline to Enter is March 27!    You can enter more than once!

Good Luck!

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     For St. Patrick’s Day, an in concert version of the “Irish Washerwoman” with Andre Rieu and John Sheahan

