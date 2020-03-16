WSGW Morning Team Show: March 16, 2020 (Monday)
The WSGW Monday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE:
The offices of WSGW and our AlphaMedia sister stations housed at Radio Centre are closed
Listener prizes will be mailed as possible
We apologize for any inconvenience
*****************************************************************
After the 6:30am news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Coronavirus Conversation including is it Coronavirus/Covid-19, Gas Prices, WSGW Closed, Schools closed but Child Care open, sports stopped longer than first thought, a Star Wars comparison, and death/recovered stats (runs 9:25)…..
As referenced, the death/recovered rates are ever changing. The latest world wide update as this post is being presented:
Total – 174,777
Deaths – 6686
Recovered – 77,867
*****************************************************************
After the 7:30am news, Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: For alternative sports programming, perhaps we need to go back to the coverage of “different” sports we used to enjoy on “Wide World of Sports” (runs 8:12)…..
*****************************************************************
What is this kangaroo doing?!?!
*****************************************************************
Some in Italy have found singing as way to stay connected in the face of coronavirus
*****************************************************************
An R.E.M. song from 1987 is trending on some music charts…..
*****************************************************************
Deadline to Enter is March 27! You can enter more than once!
Good Luck!
******************************************************************
*****************************************************************
Wake Up Song of the Day: Jerry Jeff Walker “Mr. Bojangles“. Jerry is 78. He is the writer of this song. You might remember a week ago we celebrated Jimmie Fadden’s birthday from Nitty Gritty Dirt Band using their famous cover of the song.