WSGW Morning Team Show: March 15, 2022 (Tuesday)

DO YOU THINK THIS COULD SOLVE THE UKRAINE/RUSSIA BATTLE?!?!
As the intensity of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign in Ukraine escalates, billionaire businessman Elon Musk has an unorthodox yet old-fashioned solution.
“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat,” Musk wrote on Twitter Monday. “Stakes are Ukraine.”
Musk wrote out both Putin’s name and the word “Ukraine” in Cyrillic script. But while Putin’s name was written out in Russian, “Ukraine” was written in Ukrainian, a show of support from the world’s richest man toward the plight of Ukrainian citizens after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country over two weeks ago.
The tweet has yet to receive a response from Putin, but Russian government officials have been happy to respond in his stead.
“You, little devil, are still young,” tweeted Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russian space agency Roscosmos. “Compete with me weakling. It would only be a waste of time.”
Musk is 50-years-old, 19 years younger than Putin. However, Putin is a former KGB Agent and has a black belt in judo.
