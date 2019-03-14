WSGW Morning Team Show: March 14, 2019 (Thursday)

An unusually warm WSGW Thursday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

Normal High this Time of Year is Around 40

High Today Could Reach 65

*******************************************************************

Information and Sign Up for the Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Races

Another Source of Information

*******************************************************************

After the 6:30 news, Charlie and Dave and Pat had to say something about the “Bomb Cyclone” (runs 3:02)…..

*******************************************************************

After the 7:30 news, the Saginaw Spirit Update with Voice of Spirit Hockey, Joey Battaino (runs 11:10)…..

*******************************************************************

New RocketGrab Launch for YOU with THREE Great Deals…..

*******************************************************************

Tax Deadline Day in Michigan is April 15, but in two states, it’s April 17, and here is why (from the online site: Don’t Mess With Taxes)…..

For most of us, 1040 forms are due this year on the usual day, April 15. That’s a Monday if you don’t have a calendar handy.

However, taxpayers in Maine and Massachusetts get two extra days. Their federal tax returns aren’t due until Wednesday, April 17 because April is Patriots’ Day, which is a holiday in those states.

In case it’s been a while since you were in a U.S. history class, Patriots’ Day commemorates the first battles of the Revolutionary War in the Massachusetts towns of Lexington and Concord on April 19, 1775.

Patriots’ Day was originally celebrated on the actual day that Americans fired their first musket shots for freedom, but the holiday eventually was moved to create a three-day weekend. It’s now officially on the third Monday of April.

Since that falls on Tax Day 2019, taxpayers in the states where it’s a holiday — in this case Maine and Massachusetts — don’t have to meet the April 15 deadline.

And sorry, Wisconsin taxpayers. Although y’all also celebrate Patriots’ Day, you don’t get extra filing time because you stick to the original April 19 holiday date, which is after the regular April Tax Day.

D.C. holiday consideration: I see you looking at your calendar now and wondering why these New Englanders get two extra days instead of sending in their returns on Tuesday, April 16.

It’s because the 16th is a holiday for the IRS, or at least its headquarters in the nation’s capital.

April 16 is Emancipation Day, which celebrates Abraham Lincoln’s signing of the Compensated Emancipation Act on that day in 1862. It officially abolished slavery in the District of Columbia and remains a holiday there.

Federal law, however, calls for holidays observed in the District of Columbia to also be observed by federal agencies.

Since the IRS main office will be closed that day, Maine and Massachusetts filers get the filing day off, too. That pushes their Tax Day to April 17.