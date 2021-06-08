      Breaking News
Isabella County Murder Suspect Apprehended

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 8, 2021 (Tuesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 8, 2021 @ 6:20am
It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     Faygo Pop introduces a new flavor and is featured in a new music video (runs 5:03)

Here is the Billie Eilish video, and if you look close, you can see Faygo featured…..

 

 

Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU:     You are hearing news about a new drug to battle Alzheimer’s disease, but there is some push back (runs 3:48)…..

 

 

 

Warning!   If you have Seafood Allergies, Don’t Eat Cicadas

FDA: Don't eat cicadas if you have seafood allergies

 

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Bonnie Tyler “Total Eclipse of the Heart“.   Bonnie is 70 today.

 

