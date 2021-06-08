WSGW Morning Team Show: June 8, 2021 (Tuesday)

It’s the WSGW Tuesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: Faygo Pop introduces a new flavor and is featured in a new music video (runs 5:03)
Here is the Billie Eilish video, and if you look close, you can see Faygo featured…..
https://www.axios.com/fda-alzheimers-drug-biogen-2a729516-4c7e-46f1-8d1f-a3e716a7e13e.html
Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU: You are hearing news about a new drug to battle Alzheimer’s disease, but there is some push back (runs 3:48)…..
Warning! If you have Seafood Allergies, Don’t Eat Cicadas
