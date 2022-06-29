      Weather Alert

WSGW Morning Team Show: June 29, 2022 (Wednesday)

Charlie Rood
Jun 29, 2022 @ 4:50am
WASHINGTON - MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Vanity Fair Magazine reported that former FBI official W. Mark Felt claimed himself was ?Deep Throat,? the anonymous source who provided information to Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward?s famous Watergate investigation report that led to the former President Richard Nixon's resignation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It’s the WSGW Wednesday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU…..

 

 

 

New WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU…..

WSGW OnLine Poll: America’s Governmental Powers

 

House For Sale Includes Jail Cells Which May Have Housed John Dillinger

The jail cells in this Celina home reportedly came from the Allen County jail that once housed John Dillinger.

Photo:   Superior Plus Realtors

 

 

“They Even Had a Bear in the Air” (lyric from the song “Convoy”):   Police in Copter Clock Speeder at 169mph

From the sky, Anne Arundel Co. police clock speeder going 169 mph | WTOP News

 

 

THIS IS THE FINAL WEEK!

You have the chance to WIN a WSGW and Edible Arrangements “Red, White, and Blueberry” Bouquet

All You have to do is click the link OnLine at WSGW.com and enter Your name

Each Week of June 13, 20, and 27, entries will be accepted through Thursday and then a prize will be given away each Friday

 

 

Wake Up Song of the Day:     Men at Work “Down Under“.   Colin Hay is 69.

 

 

